What is a Blue Alert, and why did we just receive one on our devices?

We're working to get answers.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - People across the state of Texas are asking the question tonight: what is a Blue Alert, and why did I just get one on my phone?

Unfortunately, the answer to the second question is a mystery for the time being. No law enforcement agency has stepped up to inform media or the public what the alert that was sent at around 11:20 p.m. was for, where an officer may have been injured or killed, or if it was a system error causing the alert to send.

We have reached out to Texas DPS, who are responsible for sending Blue, Amber, Silver and other such alerts for our state. We will update this story when we have clarification as to why the alert was sent.

Blue Alerts have been active in the state of Texas since Governor Rick Perry signed and executive order in 2008 to speed up the apprehension of criminals who seriously injure or kill law enforcement officers.

According to Texas DPS, the criteria for a blue alert is as follows:

  • A law enforcement officer must have been killed or seriously injured by an offender.
  • The investigating law enforcement agency must determine that the offender poses a serious risk or threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel.
  • A detailed description of the offender’s vehicle, vehicle tag, or partial tag must be available for broadcast to the public.
  • The investigating law enforcement agency of jurisdiction must recommend activation of the Blue Alert to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates on this story.

