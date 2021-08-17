East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Nacogdoches animal hospital shows advances in equine dentistry

A horse gets its teeth cleaned at the SFA Equine Center.
A horse gets its teeth cleaned at the SFA Equine Center.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Equine dentistry has been around since at least the 1920′s according to Nacogdoches veterinarian Dr. Derek Grant, but the advances since then have been significant. 

“[T]he methods, tools, knowledge and treatment are today so advanced,” said Grant, while overseeing the exams of a group of horses at the SFA Equine Center.

The Ward Animal Hospital is launching its mobile equine dentistry service.  Certified dental providers make ranch calls easing the stress for patient and owner.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum visited with Dr. Grant about how regular dental equine checkups are beneficial for the horse’s overall health.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
UT Health East Texas hospital in Tyler
East Texas hospitals shift to ‘disaster documentation’ to allow nurses to spend more time caring for patients
Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won...
Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks
William Taylor (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Affidavit: Chandler man admitted to downloading, storing child porn
A Tatum man died and two kids were injured Friday afternoon after his front tire blew out and...
Truck crash kills Tatum man, injures 2 kids

Latest News

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban promise women’s rights, security under Islamic rule
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May discusses a recent incident in which firefighters were injured.
WebXtra: Awning collapse
A suspect or suspects attempted to steal an ATM from a bank in Warren early Monday...
Tyler County Sheriff’s Office investigating attempted ATM theft at Warren bank
Jack Wilson, CEO for Habitat For Humanity of Smith County accepts a check from Terra Odell,...
Regions Foundation donates $75K for crucial East Texas home repairs