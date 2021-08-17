WATCH: Longview Fire Department releases video of awning collapse at High St. fire

LONGVIEW Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday, the Longview Fire Department released a dramatic video of an awning collapsing during a fire at a strip mall that injured three firefighters.

The Longview Fire Department posted the video to its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

According to the Facebook post, the Longview Fire Department responded to the 300 block of North High Street for a reported commercial building fire at about 3:48 a.m. on Aug. 7. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire conditions coming from Nicholson Paint Supply, which is located at 303 N. High Street.

While firefighters were battling the fire, two of them were injured when the concrete underlining of an awning on the front of the building collapsed.

The video appears to show two firefighters running for safety when the awning collapses. One firefighter got almost clear, and the other was knocked to the ground by the collapse. Another firefighter was hit by the collapsing awning as he manned a fire hose.

At that point in the video, a radio call can be heard. A firefighter says, “Mayday. Mayday. Mayday. We’ve had a partial collapse on the front. We have two firefighters down.”

“Both firefighters were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the Facebook post stated. “A third firefighter received a burn to his arm and was treated on scene.”

Longview firefighter brought the fire under control by about 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, and the fire was contained to the original business. Two other businesses suffered heat, smoke, and water damage.

“While on the scene, the Fire Marshal’s Office detained a suspect for questioning,” the Facebook post stated. “That suspect was later booked into the Gregg County jail and charged with arson and three charges of injury to the firefighters. This is still an ongoing investigation.”

William Louis Coyle Jr., 41, of Longview, is still being held in the Gregg County jail on an arson causing bodily injury or death charge. His bond amount has been set at $100,000.

According to the Longview FD Facebook post, the fire has been upgraded to a three-alarm fire. It required a response from sox fire engines, three ladder trucks, three ambulances, and eight support staff.

