Tyler man agrees to 6-year prison sentence for helping prostitute in robbery

Henry Willis agreed to a 6 year prison term on a charge of aggravated robbery.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of helping a prostitute rob someone has agreed to a plea deal.

Appearing before Judge Kerry Russell on Tuesday, Henry Calvin Willis, 40, of Tyler, agreed to a 6 year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Willis was arrested on April 6, 2020 and charged with aggravated robbery in connection with an incident in which a prostitute allegedly lured one of her customers to an “abandoned dope house” after they had sex, so two men could rob the victim at gunpoint.

Previous reporting:

Affidavit: Paid sexual encounter leads to robbery of man at Tyler home

