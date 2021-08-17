Tyler County Sheriff’s Office investigating attempted ATM theft at Warren bank

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted ATM theft that occurred early Monday morning.

According to a post on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office page, TCSO deputies were dispatched out to the Citizens State bank in Warren for an ATM alarm at about 1:20 a.m. Monday. When the deputies got to the scene a few minutes later, they noticed damage to the ATM and a white Ford pickup parked in the grass between the Family Dollar Store and the bank parking lot.

“Deputies were unable to locate any suspects near the truck, bank, or the surrounding area,” the Facebook post stated. “Tow hooks and chains were still attached to the truck and the ATM, which had extensive damage.”

TCSO deputies collected several items of evidence, including video surveillance footage.

At this time, the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office is working with several local, state, and federal agencies. The Ford pickup was possibly taken from a residence in Kountze late Sunday night, the Facebook post stated.

“If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 283-2172 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS,” the Facebook post stated.

