Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers. Coverage today will be a little greater than yesterday, but some of us will again see no rain today. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 90s, however I don’t expect us to sit there for long. Yesterday’s highs were in the low 90s by mid afternoon, but the late afternoon/early evening rain cooled us down and kept many in the upper 80s for most of the afternoon. Overnight, we could see more showers, and there’s a chance that early tomorrow morning we could see some thundershowers move through East Texas. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s, and like the last two days, patchy fog will be possible.

Afternoon rain chances for Wednesday will be about the same as today, however I’m thinking there will be less sunshine tomorrow. We’ll go with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers/thundershowers for Wednesday. Highs a little cooler, in the upper 80s. By Friday, rain chances are low again, and highs will be getting back into normal territory. Overall, the weekend looks nice, but keep the umbrella handy just in case you see a pop up shower. Regarding the Tropics, Fred and Henri are of little concern to us as this point as far as East Texas weather is concerned, however we are still watching Tropical Storm Grace. The forecast as of 10AM has Grace developing into a Category 1 Hurricane by tomorrow morning. While Grace is expected to remain to our south, we’ll still keep on eye on it incase anything changes.

