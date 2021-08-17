Tenaha Tigers using playoff loss to Mart as motivation in 2021

Tenaha, Texas (KLTV) - For the past decade the Mart Panthers have been the measuring stick for small school football in the state of Texas.

The Panthers have eight state titles dating back to 1957. In the 21st century the tam has claimed five titles and the team won three-straight from 2017-2019.

The Tenaha Tigers enter the 2021 off of a 10-3 campaign last year that ended with a 54-23 loss to the Panthers in the 2A DII Region III Final.

”It was a slap in the face,” Baylor commit Jeremy Patton said. “It was a reality check. Now you know someone is coming with everything you got and they might want it more.”

The Tigers enter the season state ranked and ready to get back to the playoffs with a chance to play the Panthers one more time.

”It is doing right thing everywhere we go all the time and blocking and tackling,” head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “That is what makes Mart good. The game is simple. Block and tackle and have our culture and character and that is all you can do. There is no beating around the bush. They barley graduated anyone so it is great to have that measuring stick. "

Jenkins is hoping his seniors will be able to step up all season and keep their eyes on the goal of brining the small Shelby County town a third state title.

“We have some of these guys that are really, really committed,” Jenkins said. “That is the strength of the team.”

Tenaha will open up their season on Saturday August 28 at home against Honey Grove.

“You only get this once in a lifetime to grow with these guys, people you grow up with,” Patton said. “You play with these guys and it is a different bond so the expectations for me personally is to be with these guys one last time and make memories that last a life time.“

