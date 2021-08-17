Smith County Commissioners receive presentation on additional courtroom space in the county

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An addition may be made to the Smith County Courthouse Annex to accommodate Smith County’s fifth district court.

In June, Governor Abbott signed into law state representative Matt Schaefer’s House Bill 3774, which creates a fifth court in Smith County. The upcoming 475th District Court is the first new district court in Smith County since 1970′s.

“We’ve had significant growth in population which means more cases per court. We needed to have another criminal district court that could hear felony criminal court cases,” said Judge Nathaniel Moran.

The need for a new district court has been around before the pandemic and he said with the pandemic the need has grown. Today, commissioners received a presentation from Fitzpatrick Architects on what added space will look like for the 321st District Court, which presides over family law cases.

“Fortunately for us in the Courthouse Annex here, we have a large space on the fifth floor that is not being used day to day,” Moran said. “That space is just perfectly situated for the size that a district court needs.”

The county said the space that currently houses the 321st District Court will then house the new 475th District Court, which will preside over civil and felony criminal cases. They are doing this so they don’t have to transport felony inmates from the jail to the annex. Felony inmates are already being transported to the courthouse.

“That also allows us to have our district attorney’s office, CPS attorneys that are presently on the fifth floor, be nearly located so that they can collaborate with that court as needed,” Moran said. “It’s very efficient the way it’s going to work out.”

They are moving the warrants office to the Cotton Belt Building and moving Representative Matt Schaefer’s office down to the fourth floor, where an existing office is open.

“Then we’ll move the CPS offices across the hall into what was previously warrants and Matt Schaefer’s office which will allow the judge and his staff to inhabit the CPS office currently on the fifth floor as their offices,” Moran said.

The new court will begin operating in January 2023. Smith County has $500 thousand budgeted for the 2021 fiscal year as capital contingency. In September, the commissioners court will determine whether to utilize those capital contingency funds or available funds from the federal government.

