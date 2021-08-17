East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Regions Foundation donates $75K for crucial East Texas home repairs

Jack Wilson, CEO for Habitat For Humanity of Smith County accepts a check from Terra Odell,...
Jack Wilson, CEO for Habitat For Humanity of Smith County accepts a check from Terra Odell, market executive for Regions Bank.(KLTV)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It was one non-profit helping another on Tuesday.

The Regions Foundation, a branch of Regions Bank which supports community investments, presented a grant for $75,000 to Habitat For Humanity of Smith County. The funds are intended to benefit the Rehabitat Program which provides critical home repairs for low income residents in Smith, Van Zandt, Cherokee and Anderson counties. Many of the recipients are senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.

“They are living in these homes. They have been there decades. They really have no place else to go. Their homes have kind of fallen down around them,” said Jack Wilson, chief executive officer for Habitat For Humanity of Smith County.

The Rehabitat Program began in 2009 and has helped complete more than 1,000 critical repairs to homes throughout East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
UT Health East Texas hospital in Tyler
East Texas hospitals shift to ‘disaster documentation’ to allow nurses to spend more time caring for patients
Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won...
Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks
William Taylor (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Affidavit: Chandler man admitted to downloading, storing child porn
A Tatum man died and two kids were injured Friday afternoon after his front tire blew out and...
Truck crash kills Tatum man, injures 2 kids

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Kilgore bike trail
Kilgore making additions to city mountain bike trail
Longview strip mall fire video
WATCH: Longview Fire Department releases video of awning collapse at High St. fire
WEBXTRA: Kilgore bike trail
WEBXTRA: Kilgore mountain bike trail
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban vow to honor women’s rights but within Islamic law