Regions Foundation donates $75K for crucial East Texas home repairs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It was one non-profit helping another on Tuesday.

The Regions Foundation, a branch of Regions Bank which supports community investments, presented a grant for $75,000 to Habitat For Humanity of Smith County. The funds are intended to benefit the Rehabitat Program which provides critical home repairs for low income residents in Smith, Van Zandt, Cherokee and Anderson counties. Many of the recipients are senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.

“They are living in these homes. They have been there decades. They really have no place else to go. Their homes have kind of fallen down around them,” said Jack Wilson, chief executive officer for Habitat For Humanity of Smith County.

The Rehabitat Program began in 2009 and has helped complete more than 1,000 critical repairs to homes throughout East Texas.

