One person killed after vehicle crashes into Tyler light pole

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead after a one-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning in Tyler.

According to a preliminary report on Tuesday, August 17th at around 6:00 a.m., Tyler Police officers responded to the intersection of East Front Street and South Palmer Ave on a one-vehicle accident.

Officials said that a vehicle on Front Street hit a power pole and that the driver of the vehicle is deceased.

Police investigating suspicious circumstances surrounding fatal crash. (Source: KLTV staff)

The department said that at this time the cause of the accident is being investigated. Currently, drivers are being asked to avoid South Palmer Ave and north and south of East Front Street are closed at this time. The department is asking that you use alternate routes. Per the department, East Front St remains open currently.

Police investigating fatal car crash in Tyler. (Source: KLTV staff)

Updates will be released once more information from the scene is obtained said, officials.

