One dead, one injured after car strikes trees in Wood County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday evening a Mineola man lost his life and a Mineola woman was seriously injured in a Wood County wreck.

According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety on August 13, 2021, at around 7:20 p.m., Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-19, three miles east of the city of Mineola in Wood County.

The investigator’s preliminary report indicated that the driver of a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on FM-49 through a right-hand curve in the roadway.

According to officials the driver lost control of the vehicle in the curve, went off the roadway to the left where it struck several trees, and ejected both the unrestrained driver and passenger.

Terry Allen, 59, of Mineola, was identified as the driver of the vehicle, Allen was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Holland and was taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Mineola. Lisa Allen, 57, of Mineola, was transported to UT-Health East Texas in Tyler in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation said, officials.

