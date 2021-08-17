East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Need for school bus drivers at critical levels across US

Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.
Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.(Source: WTKR/WSB/WXIN via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a major need for school bus drivers across the U.S.

The National School Transportation Association said it expects to have trouble providing consistent service through the 2021-2022 school year.

Officials said COVID-19-related concerns and vaccine hesitancy are among the reasons why there is a lack of drivers.

The NSTA also said enhanced unemployment benefits are adding to the problem.

Several state school bus associations in states like California, New York and Pennsylvania have started recruitment campaigns for drivers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
UT Health East Texas hospital in Tyler
East Texas hospitals shift to ‘disaster documentation’ to allow nurses to spend more time caring for patients
Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won...
Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks
William Taylor (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Affidavit: Chandler man admitted to downloading, storing child porn
A Tatum man died and two kids were injured Friday afternoon after his front tire blew out and...
Truck crash kills Tatum man, injures 2 kids

Latest News

Friday evening a Mineola man lost his life and a Mineola woman was seriously injured in a Wood...
One dead, one injured after car strikes trees in Wood County
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, reports say.
NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse
The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.
National Park Service announces new mask rules
Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm