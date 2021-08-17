East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few clouds this morning and another afternoon a lot like yesterday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms around the area with a few brief, heavy downpours. Clouds and rain keep temperatures below average in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. More of the same tomorrow and another decent chance for rain on Thursday before chances begin to dwindle away by the end of the week. As rain moves out, hot and humid conditions move in. Expect high temperatures back in the mid 90s this weekend and into early next week.

