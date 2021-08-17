East Texas Now Business Break
Monday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures tonight will fall into the low to mid 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. While an isolated shower is possible, I wouldn’t expect to see much. Overnight rain chances are less than 20%. Like Monday morning, tomorrow we could see some patchy fog in some spots with the temperature and dewpoint close to each other. Tuesday’s entire forecast is actually going to be much like Monday’s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across East Texas. Showers will help keep some folks cool, those chances are at a 50% for Tuesday. We’ll keep moderate rain chances in the forecast for Tuesday through Thursday, as well as below normal highs for the same period. By Friday, our rain chances are down to a 20% and highs are back around seasonal averages. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the weekend with low rain chances Saturday and Sunday.

