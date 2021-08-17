East Texas Now Business Break
MISSING: Man traveling from Mansfield to Tyler last seen Friday afternoon

Jeremiah Hampton, DOB: 10/16/1985, was last seen Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 after leaving Mansfield,...
Jeremiah Hampton, DOB: 10/16/1985, was last seen Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 after leaving Mansfield, La. headed for Tyler, Texas.(DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man last seen Friday, Aug. 13.

Officials say Jeremiah Hampton, 35, was believed to have been traveling from Mansfield to Tyler in his 2006 Chevy pickup truck. His family says they haven’t heard from him since Friday afternoon. His truck was found broken down in Franklin County, Texas. Hampton was not with his truck.

Hampton has reportedly not shown up to work or spoken with his mother or girlfriend since Friday, the sheriff’s office says. Hampton is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs about 140 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hampton’s whereabouts is asked to call 318-872-3956 and ask to speak with Lt. Reggie Roe in Investigations.

