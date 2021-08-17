Longview fire marshal talks about injured firefighters video

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released some dramatic video of an awning collapse that injured three firefighters. KLTV sat down with a Longview fire marshal to get his take on what happened during the August 7 fire.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire at a strip mall in the 300 block of North High Street in Longview was caught on the camera of a laptop computer which was in one of the fire engines.

“It was just about three blocks from the downtown fire station, so they were on scene really quickly. They started setting up the fire tactic operation; getting the lines laid, the supply line tied into the fire hydrant,” May said.

May says they got some water on the fire to start to cool it down “until we could get more firefighters on scene to do more of an aggressive fire attack.”

The fire was at a paint store.

“Of course, we know we have a hot fire here, and, you know, paint, everything in there is going to be combustible and flammable. So these two firefighters right there, they are getting ready to go in that other door and check for extension into that other business,” May said.

Seconds later, the awning collapsed. It wasn’t just sheet metal.

“The awning had a concrete fiberboard type of underlayment, and it was close to an inch thick. So it was heavy when it came down,” May said.

One firefighter was caught under the debris and was injured.

“He sustained some back injuries and a concussion,” May said.

May said the other two were able to get out from under the bulk of it, although one of them “fell and got some partial debris on him.”

May says the other firefighter had an ankle injury. This is why firefighters practice worst-case scenarios.

“The mayday training is for us to be able to save each other,” May said.

May said within a few seconds, the buried firefighter was freed. Two were taken to a hospital and later released, one was treated at the scene.

“We feel really fortunate that nobody got hurt any worse than they did,” May said.

May said two of the three firefighters have returned to duty. The firefighter who was buried under the debris is still on medical leave.

