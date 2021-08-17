Jacksonville hosts reception to welcome new city manager

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - With city officials, family, and friends in attendance, the City of Jacksonville held a reception for their new city manager, James Hubbard.

Hubbard has a history with the City of Jacksonville. He has served the past four years as the president of the economic development corporation in Jacksonville.

“I really just want to build relationships with our staff,” Hubbard said. “They are the ones that carry out the desires of our council and meet the needs and wants of our citizens, so I want to make sure I build those relationships and then certainly leverage those relationships to carry out the council’s direction here in Jacksonville.”

Hubbard takes over for former city manager Greg Smith, who left earlier this month and has taken a position as the city manager of Denison.

