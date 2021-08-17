East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gunman still on the run after Texas deputy shot, Blue Alert canceled

‘You didn’t get him, but we are going to get you,’ sheriff says
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.(KAUZ)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Wichita Falls police Tuesday found a Cadillac sedan linked to the shooting of a Clay County sheriff’s deputy Monday night, but the gunman remains on the run and a statewide Blue Alert issued after the deputy was shot has been canceled.

The shot struck Deputy Breanton Chitwood’s bulletproof vest.

He’s expected to recover.

“To the guy who did this,” Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde said during a news conference, “you didn’t get my guy. You shot him in the vest. You didn’t get him, but we are going to get you.”

The deputy wasn’t able to provide much of a description of the suspect, who’s white and has a thin build and black eyes.

The man was wearing dark clothing and a dark flat-billed cap.

The deputy was shot at around 7:30 p.m. Monday during an attempted traffic stop at the Jolly Truck Stop southeast of Wichita Falls.

The man who shot the deputy fled in a white four-door Cadillac, which Wichita Falls police found Monday.

The car displayed stolen Texas license plates and its rear window was damaged by return fire from the deputy.

A cryptic statewide Blue Alert was sent out Monday night.

Blue Alerts are issued by the state to warn Texans a law enforcement officer has been shot, wounded, or killed in the line of the duty and the suspect is on the run.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 award for any information leading to the arrest.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
UT Health East Texas hospital in Tyler
East Texas hospitals shift to ‘disaster documentation’ to allow nurses to spend more time caring for patients
Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won...
Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks
One person dead after truck hits utility pole in Tyler.
Police say man found dead after crash in Tyler had been shot
William Taylor (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Affidavit: Chandler man admitted to downloading, storing child porn

Latest News

Kilgore High School
Proposed bond aims to replace aging Kilgore High School building
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 9,048 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Dr. Paul McGaha, the Smith County health authority, was on East Texas Now Tuesday to discuss...
ETN: Smith County health authority discusses possibility of COVID-19 booster shots
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Gov. Abbott tests positive for COVID-19