ETN: Smith County health authority discusses possibility of COVID-19 booster shots

Dr. Paul McGaha, the Smith County health authority, was on East Texas Now Tuesday to discuss...
Dr. Paul McGaha, the Smith County health authority, was on East Texas Now Tuesday to discuss the possibility of people needing to get "booster" vaccinations.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Paul McGaha, the Smith County Health Authority, appeared on East Texas Now Tuesday and spoke to KLTV anchor Blake Holland about the possibility that the people who got the first and second rounds of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be required to get “booster” vaccinations in about eight months.

McGaha stressed that, at this time, nothing has been decided. He added that the idea of booster vaccinations is being discussed by the Biden administration, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Federal Food and Drug Administration. This new discussion has been prompted by the “highly transmissible” Delta variant of the coronavirus, McGaha said.

The Smith County health authority said booster vaccinations are not an unusual concept in the health industry.

McGaha said he thinks East Texas is in much, much better shape than it was about a year ago because of the number of vaccine doses on hand. He said the vaccine doses are free and readily available at pharmacies ad primary health clinics.

The doctor also said a lot of East Texans still need to get their first and second doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Click the video above to watch the full interview.

