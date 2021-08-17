East Texas Now Business Break
Despite Texas high court ruling, some mask mandates remain

Some Texas cities, counties and school districts, including in Dallas, Austin, Harris County...
Some Texas cities, counties and school districts, including in Dallas, Austin, Harris County and San Antonio, remain defiant and are keeping in place mandates requiring students and others to wear facial coverings despite rulings a day earlier by the Texas Supreme Court halting mask mandates.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Some Texas cities, counties and school districts, including in Dallas, Austin, Harris County and San Antonio, remain defiant and are keeping in place mandates requiring students and others to wear facial coverings despite rulings a day earlier by the Texas Supreme Court halting mask mandates in two of the state’s largest counties.

But other school districts and communities rescinded their mask mandates, creating confusion and frustration for some Texas parents and their children, who were returning to classes this week.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday, “A wave of lawlessness is sweeping over Texas. I will stop it.” On Monday, a West Texas school district announced it was shutting down for two weeks due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

