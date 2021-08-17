Cowboys have no urgency in rushing Prescott back on the field

FRISCO, Texas (KTRE) - The Dallas Cowboys are back in Texas for the remainder of training camp and Dak Prescott is back on the field.

Prescott had a second MRI on his shoulder strain and rejoined the team with limited throwing reps at the team’s first practice this summer at the Star in Frisco. The Cowboys will play the Houston Texans on Saturday and then the Jaguars in their final preseason game before heading to Tampa on September 9 for the season opener. There is just one chance for Dak to get on the field before the start of the season and that chance will be against the Texans.

“We’ll see how the week goes, but there’s no urgency from my perspective to see Dak play against Houston,” McCarthy said. “This is more about we don’t want to create a setback possibly. His volume of throwing leading up to that point, I mean, he was probably in midseason form from the amount of work he put in over the summer, coming out of the OTAs. Just trying to get that volume back to where it belongs.”

The Cowboys have two more practices this week before the game with the Texans.

‘We’re going to try to keep him out of the competitive throwing,” McCarthy said. “It’s more about the people around him and just try[ing] to keep him as rested as long as possible.”

