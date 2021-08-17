East Texas Now Business Break
City of Jacksonville swimming pool closes for the season

By Jeff Chavez and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City Of Jacksonville has closed their pool at Buckner Park early this year.

Melissa Hardy, the city Public Information Officer, said it is because of being short-staffed and school starting.

“We don’t have the staff available to work the rest of the summer, but we have had a great year and it has been a blast,” said manager Brittney Westbrook.

