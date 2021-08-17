East Texas Now Business Break
Cheesy sausage-zucchini stovetop casserole by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sometimes we just want a good, comforting casserole, but don’t want to turn on the oven. This stovetop casserole is the best of both worlds!

Ingredients:

1 pound roll of pork sausage

3 medium or 4 small zucchini, thinly sliced

1 medium (or half of a large) onion, chopped

14 ounce can diced tomatoes

8 ounce package ready-to-serve rice

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper (alternatively, use a seasoned salt)

Method:

Cook sausage over medium heat in a skillet, breaking it up as it browns. when no longer pink, remove from skillet and drain on paper towels.

In the same pan, add the oil, and warm it over medium heat. Add the zucchini and onion, cook and stir five minutes or so, until tender.

Stir in the cooked sausage, tomatoes, rice, garlic, salt and pepper.

Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently. Then reduce heat, cover, and simmer for five minutes to help meld flavors.

Finally, remove from heat, sprinkle with the cheese, and let stand covered, until cheese melts.

Serve warm.

