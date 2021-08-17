Amber Alert discontinued for missing teen believed to be in Texas

(KWTX) - Authorities early Tuesday discontinued an Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina teenager believed to be in Texas.

No further information was provided to explain why the alert was discontinued.

Late Monday night, Carlos Manuel Chinchilla-Vasquez, 15, was reported missing by the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

At the time, investigators said the boy was believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Authorities did not identify a suspect in the boy’s abduction and only described the person they were looking for as an Hispanic man in his 30s.

The suspect was last heard from in Rosman, North Carolina and “their phone has pinged in Dallas,” police said, without clarifying who the phone belonged to.

The suspect was reportedly driving a gray, 2020-2021 model Nissan Rogue with unknown license plates.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.