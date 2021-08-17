East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

7 wrecks in an hour cause traffic nightmare on I-30 in Texarkana

Seven wrecks in an hour on I-30 in Texarkana caused a major headache for drivers on Tuesday,...
Seven wrecks in an hour on I-30 in Texarkana caused a major headache for drivers on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - There were seven wrecks on I-30 in Texarkana Tuesday afternoon, and it caused quite the traffic nightmare.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says two of the seven wrecks involved 18-wheelers and that all but one of the wrecks are on the westbound side of the interstate between Stateline Avenue and the Cowhorn Creek overpass. However, traffic is backed up on the eastbound side as well due to rubbernecking.

Seven wrecks in an hour on I-30 in Texarkana caused a major headache for drivers on Tuesday,...
Seven wrecks in an hour on I-30 in Texarkana caused a major headache for drivers on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.(KSLA)

Police recommend drivers takes an alternate route while crews work to clear the wrecks. There’s no word at this time on possible injuries.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
UT Health East Texas hospital in Tyler
East Texas hospitals shift to ‘disaster documentation’ to allow nurses to spend more time caring for patients
Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won...
Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks
One person dead after truck hits utility pole in Tyler.
Police say man found dead after crash in Tyler had been shot
William Taylor (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Affidavit: Chandler man admitted to downloading, storing child porn

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Friday evening a Mineola man lost his life and a Mineola woman was seriously injured in a Wood...
One dead, one injured after car strikes trees in Wood County
One person dead after truck hits utility pole in Tyler.
Police say man found dead after crash in Tyler had been shot
A Tatum man died and two kids were injured Friday afternoon after his front tire blew out and...
Truck crash kills Tatum man, injures 2 kids