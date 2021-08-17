East Texas Now Business Break
3 Houston men arrested in Marshall for alleged catalytic converter thefts

From left: Don Bernard Applon, Chesare Demontrae Rivers and Cedric Griffin, all of Houtson, were arrested in Marshall on Sunday. They are accused of stealing catalytic converters.(Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Police have arrested three men accused of stealing catalytic converters.

According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Sunday, officers responded to back-to-back theft calls beginning at 5:20 p.m. The first incident was reported in the 900 block of East End Blvd. N., in which the victim reported witnessing suspicious activity from a group of individuals parked near his vehicle. Once the witness began to approach his vehicle, the individuals sped away from the scene in a white Cadillac, in an unknown direction. The victim inspected his vehicle due to this strange behavior and saw that his catalytic converter had been removed.

Ten minutes later, dispatch informed officers that a vehicle matching that description was observed at the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive. A witness had reported hearing a grinding sound coming from a nearby vehicle before noticing an individual place a catalytic converter inside a white Cadillac. The witness observed the vehicle as it drove away and opted to follow it until police officers could intervene.

Marshall police officers were able to locate and detain the three suspects: Don Bernard Applon, 33, Chesare Demontre Rivers, 32, and Cedric Griffin, 18, all from Houston. Officers located multiple catalytic converters in the vehicle along with a battery-powered saw.

All three individuals were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail. Each was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and two counts of theft of material aluminum, bronze, copper, brass less than $20,000.

