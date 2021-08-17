12th Man Centennial Coming to Aggieland

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The 12th Man Centennial, Texas A&M Athletics’ 100-year anniversary celebration of the birth of college sports’ most famous tradition, begins in August and continues through the 2021-22 school year at all of the Aggies’ home events.

The 12th Man Centennial is proud to announce Texas’ own Valero has joined as Presenting Sponsor of the year-long celebration. Valero, like the 12th Man, stands ready with its unrivaled spirit and continues to innovate, leveraging its global liquid fuels platform and operational expertise to strengthen its long-term competitive advantage with low-carbon fuels. Valero’s workforce, comprised of many Texas A&M Former Students, demonstrates the Aggie mantra of selfless, community-minded service throughout its culture, making Valero an exceptional partner in athletics and beyond.

Often imitated but never duplicated, Texas A&M’s 12th Man began with a simple act a century ago when student E. King Gill came out of the stands and stood ready to enter the game when the out-matched and injury-riddled Aggie football team was facing the top-ranked Praying Colonels of Centre College in the Dixie Classic on January 2, 1922. Today, the 12th Man refers to the student body at Texas A&M, as well as all supporters of Texas A&M athletics teams. The 12th Man Centennial celebrates fans of the Aggies – past and present.

The first home athletic contest of the 2021-22 school year will mark the official beginning of the 12th Man Centennial Celebration as the 18-time conference champion Aggie soccer team hosts Clemson at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Ellis Field. Earlier in the day, fans can also enjoy the 12th Jam Music Festival, a collaboration between Texas A&M Athletics and MSC Town Hall, featuring a full day of live music, food and entertainment. The Festival will take place in Lot 62 on the west side of Kyle Field with gates opening at 1 p.m.

The Aggie football team’s much-anticipated 2021 home opener vs. Kent State on Sept. 4 will be filled with 12th Man Centennial programming, highlighted by a 20th anniversary re-creation of the famous Red, White & Blue Out at Kyle Field after the 9/11 tragedy in 2001. At the conclusion of the evening, a Fourth-of-July-worthy fireworks show is planned at Kyle Field. Fireworks will be a common theme of the 12th Man Centennial, with displays scheduled for select soccer, baseball, softball and track and field contests throughout the school year.

Among the collectables designed for the Centennial include: special edition 12th Man Towels, 12th Man Statues designed by renowned sculptor Bob Hogan, 12th Man Centennial Challenge Coins, 12th Man Centennial Tervis® tumblers, Aggie War Hymn volleyball t-shirts, soccer vuvuzelas, commemorative track and field batons, replica #12 basketball jerseys and commemorative baseballs and softballs.

An extensive product line of 12th Man Centennial items will be available for purchase starting August 30 wherever Aggie gear is sold in stores and at 12thManShop.com.

The power of the 12th Man can be measured by moments where the collective Aggie Spirit had a visible impact on the field of play. These historic moments, or the “12th Man Effect,” will be remembered with video features that identify moments, games and traditions that celebrate the power and spirit of the 12th Man and its effect on Aggie gamedays.

Texas A&M Athletics is producing a full-length documentary on the 12th Man, which tells the story of how and why the tradition has remained a constant for generations of Aggies through a century of growth and change. The documentary focuses on the events through the life of the university that influenced “The 12th Man Spirit.” The film will premiere in the spring of 2022.

Additionally, NFL Hall of Fame sports writer and 2020 Texas A&M Distinguished Alumni recipient, Charean Williams ‘86, was commissioned to write a series of features on the origin and evolution of the 12th Man.

Fans can contribute to the 12th Man Centennial celebration by submitting their favorite Texas A&M memories and stories that could be selected to use as part of the big screen experience at various athletics venues. Younger fans will enjoy a downloadable “Flat 12th Man,” which puts a Texas A&M spin on the famous Flat Stanley Project.

Already a fan favorite, crisp and refreshing 12th Man Lager by Karbach® will continue to be available for purchase at concessions areas across Texas A&M’s athletics venues.

The specially-designed 12th Man Centennial logo will be featured prominently on the turf at Kyle Field, Blue Bell Park, Davis Diamond and E.B. Cushing Track & Field Stadium. Additionally, the Centennial mark will be seen on the various big screens and ribbon boards at all of Texas A&M’s athletics venues.