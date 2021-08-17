10 former ‘Jacks named to the SFA Hall of Fame Class of 2021

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (Press Release) - SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey, in conjunction with the J-Association, has announced the 10-member class of 2021 that is set to be inducted into the SFA Athletics J Association Hall of Fame this year.

The class features four members of the SFA football program, two apiece from men’s basketball and baseball, and one athlete each from track and field and volleyball.

“Having the opportunity to make these phone calls are always extremely special for me. Hearing the joy and appreciation from all of our inductees is just a great feeling. This class is full of individuals that have made a lasting impression on SFA athletics and has set the bar high for our current and future Jacks and Ladyjacks. We are honored to have the opportunity to recognize and acknowledge these outstanding individuals for their tremendous accomplishments.”

SFA will recognize the bulk of the inductees at the home football game on September 25 against Lincoln (CA). Josh Alexander, Matt Kingsley, Hunter Dozier and Chris Olsson-O’Neill will be recognized during a ceremony at the men’s basketball home game against New Mexico State on January 22. A quartet of former Lumberjack Football greats makes up more than a third of the 2021 inductees, as Dominique Edison, Floyd Dixon, Jeremy Moses and Ron Haynes will take their well-deserved spots in the hall.

Ron Haynes – Ron Haynes played defensive tackle for the Lumberjacks from 1977-79, earning NAIA Division I All-American honors during the 1979 season. He was also a Lone Star Conference First Team selection in 1978 and 79. Haynes led the Lumberjacks to an 8-3 mark overall and a 5-2 record in LSC play in 1979, including a perfect 6-0 mark at home.

Floyd Dixon – A sixth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1986 NFL draft, Dixon played at SFA from 1982-85, earning Gulf Star All-Conference First Team honors in 1985. Dixon ranks fourth all-time at SFA in career receiving yardage (2,661) and touchdown receptions (27). He alsoholds the single-game program records for punt returns (6) and punt return yardage (126) in a single game. Dixon would play a total of seven seasons in the NFL with the Falcons and Redskins.

Dominique Edison – Another Lumberjack that would go on to play in the NFL, Dominique Edison was a sixth-round pick in the 2009 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans. Edison was an All-American and Southland All-Conference First Team selection in 2008, a season in which he posted 67 catches, 1,016 yards and a single-season best 18 touchdowns through the air. Suiting up for the Lumberjacks from 2005-08, Edison finished his career ranking third in career touchdown receptions, with 28 to his name. He also ranks third in program history for receiving yardage (2,696) and fourth in receptions (182). Edison would go on to play in the NFL for Tennessee, Seattle, Houston and Dallas, as well as in the CFL for Edmonton.

Jeremy Moses – Arguably the best QB to ever don the Lumberjack jersey, Baytown native Jeremy Moses holds nearly every passing record for SFA. The 2010 Walter Payton Award winner in 2010 marking him as the FCS Player of the Year, Moses was also an All-American and All-Conference pick in that season. Moses ranks first in program history in single-game passing attempts and completions, first in season and career completions and tops the charts in career passing yardage among SFA signal-callers. His 121 career touchdown passes also leads the ‘Jacks, and he owns the second, third and fourth highest single-season touchdown pass marks in program history. Moses kept ties with SFA close, staying on staff in Nacogdoches for several seasons, and now coaches high school football in Texas.

Matt Kingsley - Kingsley was a four-year letterman for the Lumberjack Basketball program from 2006-09. His 2009 season was one for the books, as he earned AP All-American honors, was named the Southland Conference Player of the Year and First Team selection, and was voted to the NABC All-District Team as well. After sweeping the Southland Conference regular season and conference tournament in the 2009 campaign, Kingsley led the ‘Jacks to their first foray into the NCAA Tournament in program history. Following his SFA career, Kingsley played professionally for several seasons in Europe. Kingsley ranks 10th in program history in career scoring with 1,502 points and 10th in career rebounds, with 637, while taking the third spot overall in career blocked shots (100).

Josh Alexander – Forming the other half of a potent duo with Kingsley was Alexander, who lettered for the ‘Jacks from 2006-09 as well. An All-American Honorable Mention and Southland Conference Player of the Year in 2008, Alexander was a two-time All-Conference honoree and NABC All-District Team choice as well. Alexander ranks eighth all-time in career scoring at SFA and second overall in career rebounds, with 684. Alexander and the ‘Jacks posted a 24-8 record overall and 13-3 mark in Southland Conference play, sweeping the league titles and punching the program’s first ever ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Alexander’s career scoring average of 14.5 points per game ranks seventh all-time in program history during NCAA era play.

Hunter Dozier - A native of Wichita Falls, Texas, Hunter Dozier became SFA’s highest drafted player following his career at SFA, when he was selected eighth overall by the Kansas City Royals in the 2013 MLB draft. The 2013 Southland Conference Player of the Year and Hitter of the Year, Dozier was a two-time First Team selection and finalist for both the Brooks Wallace Award and the Dick Howser Trophy. Dozier finished his career ranking ninth in program history in games played (170), third in hits (227), fifth in batting average (.357), first in doubles (60) and total bases (387), second in home runs (32) and runs batted in (123) and third in runs scored (128).

Steven Hill - Hill made a massive impact to the Lumberjack Baseball program in his lone season in Nacogdoches after transferring in in the Fall of 2006. The Houston native led the Southland Conference in home runs in 2007, being named Southland Conference Player and Hitter of the Year in addition to First Team All-Conference honors. Hill’s 2007 season saw him rank second in hits (87), sixth in batting average (.387), eighth in doubles (17), first in home runs (24), runs batted in (73), runs scored (71), walks (46), slugging percentage (.818) and total bases (184) in program history for a single season. Hill was a First Team All-American in 2007 and was drafted in the 13th round of the 2007 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, spending several seasons in the Cardinal organization.

Stephanie Figgers-Barna - A four-year letterwinner at Libero for the Ladyjack Volleyball program, Stephanie Figgers Barna was a three-time Southland All-Conference selection. She was named the Southland Conference Libero of the Year in three consecutive seasons (03-06) and the league’s Player of the Year in 2006 as well. Figgers-Barna led the Ladyjacks to three regular season titles from 2004-06 and the league tournament title in 2006, during which she was named the Tournament MVP.

Chris Olsson-O’Neill – A five-time NCAA All-American and four-year letterman for SFA as a high jumper from 1993-96, Chris Olsson-O’Neill enters the hall after a distinguished career for SFA Track and Field. Olsson-O’Neill recorded five Top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championship meets during his career, and qualified for the Olympic Trials in both 1992 and 1996. He is the current SFA record holder in both the indoor and outdoor men’s high jump, and was a two-time SLC champion as well. Olsson-O’Neill would go on to win international meets in Sweden, Denmark, Italy, France and Finland, and was ranked as a Top 10 high jumper in the world and the USA in 1995.

For more information on the SFA Athletics J-Association Hall of Fame, please visit https://purplelightsfund.org/honors/j-association-hall-of-fame. Fans interested in purchasing tickets to attend the 9/25 football game against Lincoln (CA) may do so by calling the SFA Athletics Ticket Office at 936.468.5225 or by visiting sfatickets.com.

