Tyler woman accused of bilking disabled person out of COVID-19 funds avoids jailtime

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman who stole money from an assisted living facility resident has agreed to a sentence of eight years of deferred adjudication.

Latazia Spener, 22, appeared in Judge Kerry L. Russell’s 7th Judicial District Court for a plea hearing Monday morning. She had gone over the pre-sentencing information with her defense attorney before the hearing.

As part of the plea bargain agreement, Spencer pleaded guilty to exploitation of children/disabled/elderly, which is a third-degree felony.

Spencer told the judge that she would complete the deferred adjudication.

No alternative offers were made to Spencer during the hearing.

Spencer will be required to complete 160 hours of community service and pay the fees set by the court. She must also attend court-ordered classes, provide a DNA sample to the Smith County Probation Department, obtain her GED, have no contact with the victim, and write a letter of apology.

Spencer is currently being held in the Smith County Jail. She was arrested o on Dec. 18, 2020.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the disabled victim lives in an assisted living home in Tyler. An investigator was assigned to the case after money was reported to have been taken out of her bank account in April 2020. The investigator was able to get a picture of the suspect from the bank’s surveillance camera.

He took the picture to show the victim, the affidavit said. When he arrived at the facility, he saw the pictured suspect working there; it was Spencer. He asked her to join him outside for privacy, and she told him that she had taken the ATM card and did not have permission to withdraw money from the woman’s account, according to the affidavit. She stated that she used the money to buy food and pay a bill.

The victim was interviewed, and she confirmed to the investigator that she did not give Spencer permission to withdraw money from her account.

The account had in it $1,200 of COVID-19 stimulus money, the investigator said, and he believes that Spencer knew that, as the four withdrawals she allegedly made totaled $1,199. The bank investigated, and the card Spencer used was a match to the card owned by the victim, the affidavit stated.

Previous story: Tyler woman accused of bilking disabled person in her care out of COVID-19 funds

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.