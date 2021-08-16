Truck crash kills Tatum man, injures 2 kids

East Texas Now Business Break
A Tatum man died and two kids were injured Friday afternoon after his front tire blew out and caused him to lose control crash.(KOSA)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tatum man died and two kids were injured Friday afternoon after his front tire blew out and caused him to lose control and crash.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday, August 13, 2021, at around 3:55 p.m., Troopers responded to a fatal crash on US-79, four miles east of the city of Henderson in Rusk County.

The investigator’s report indicated that the driver of a 2000 GMC truck was traveling eastbound on US-79 with a trailer in tow. According to officials the right front tire of the GMC blew out and caused the driver to lose control and both the truck and trailer went off the roadway to the right.

The driver of the GMC was identified as William McAlister, 52, of Tatum, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Along with McAlister, there were two juvenile passengers in the vehicle a 5 and 10-year-old boy. The five-year-old was transported to LSU Medical Center in serious condition and the 10-year-old boy was transported to UT Health East Texas in Henderson in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

