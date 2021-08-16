East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks

Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won...
Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won temporary legal victories as they seek to override Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, which they argued is making the COVID-19 pandemic worse.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won temporary legal victories as they seek to override Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, which they argued is making the COVID-19 pandemic worse.

After a two-hour hearing in Travis County on Friday, a judge granted temporary restraining orders to Harris County and the South Texas school districts, including Brownsville, La Joya and Edinburg, allowing them to keep mask mandates they have put in place in defiance of Abbott’s executive order.

Lawyers with the Texas Attorney General’s Office argued Abbott is in charge of the state’s response to the pandemic and counties and school districts can’t ignore his executive order.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith county investigators looking into stabbing that left one woman dead.
Smith County Sheriff’s investigators still trying to determine what led to fatal stabbing
Shooting at Cheddar's
Woman shot in foot at Lufkin Cheddar’s restaurant
Traffic is down to one lane on SH 64 in Rusk County due to a two-vehicle wreck. (Source: KLTV...
SH 64 near old Gaston school in Rusk County down to 1 lane after 2-vehicle wreck
Two people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles collided on Judson Road in Longview...
2 people injured in head-on collision on Judson Road in Longview
Source: Waskom ISD Facebook page
Spread of COVID prompts Waskom ISD to close elementary campus Aug. 16 to 20

Latest News

William Taylor (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Affidavit: Chandler man admitted to downloading, storing child porn
WEBXTRA: Steeple struck by lightning
Chandler church reports some damage after steeple struck by lightning
WEBXTRA: Steeple struck by lightning
WEBXTRA: Church steeple
Latavia Spencer, 22, was arrested on Dec. 18. She is charged with exploitation of...
Tyler woman accused of bilking disabled person out of COVID-19 funds avoids jailtime