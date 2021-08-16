Regional project set to improve public safety communications in Kilgore, Gregg County

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Kilgore is working on upgrading communications infrastructure in the southern part of Gregg County.

City of Kilgore emergency management coordinator and Lieutenant with the Kilgore Police Department Terry Linder, says the regional project will have money coming from the governor’s office through ETCOG, who has partnered with the city and Gregg County to bring improved radio coverage to southern Gregg,, northern Rusk, and the eastern part of Smith Counties.

“Traditionally, agencies in East Texas operated off VHF and every agency had their own small tower so ETMC EMS started this project probably three decades ago which built out a radio network, now we saw that there was a coverage gap in southern Gregg County, northern Rusk County, a little bit of eastern Smith County so our new tower will add coverage to that area,” Linder said.

Linder says this system will not only benefit Kilgore, but other agencies as well.

“This system works more like a cell phone network, so if one of our officers in Kilgore goes into Smith County, or goes down into Rusk County or Gregg County, they’ll roam off of different towers, likewise with those other agencies. It will also benefit DPS and our other local partners such as Smith County, Tyler PD,” he said.

Linder says they estimate it will be between six months to a year before the system is up and running.

