East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Rain, clogged drain flood Texas Capitol atrium and corridor

Officials say torrential rain and a clogged storm drain combined to flood an atrium and back...
Officials say torrential rain and a clogged storm drain combined to flood an atrium and back corridor at the Texas Capitol.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials say torrential rain and a clogged storm drain combined to flood an atrium and back corridor at the Texas Capitol.

Gov. Greg Abbott revealed the flooding in an urgent Twitter message Sunday afternoon.

The message said his office was working with affected state agencies and the State Preservation Board, which manages the building, to get the ankle-deep water mopped up.

In Abbott’s words, “It’s all hands on deck.” Video posted on social media showed water leaking from an atrium skylight and down a back corridor of the Capitol Extension.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith county investigators looking into stabbing that left one woman dead.
Smith County Sheriff’s investigators still trying to determine what led to fatal stabbing
Shooting at Cheddar's
Woman shot in foot at Lufkin Cheddar’s restaurant
Traffic is down to one lane on SH 64 in Rusk County due to a two-vehicle wreck. (Source: KLTV...
SH 64 near old Gaston school in Rusk County down to 1 lane after 2-vehicle wreck
Two people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles collided on Judson Road in Longview...
2 people injured in head-on collision on Judson Road in Longview
Source: Waskom ISD Facebook page
Spread of COVID prompts Waskom ISD to close elementary campus Aug. 16 to 20

Latest News

Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won...
Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks
Latavia Spencer, 22, was arrested on Dec. 18. She is charged with exploitation of...
Tyler woman accused of bilking disabled person out of COVID-19 funds avoids jailtime
KLTV's Jamey Boyum speaks with a local who rides around one-wheeled skateboard.
WebXtra: One-wheeled skateboards roll out
KLTV's Jamey Boyum speaks with a local who rides around one-wheeled skateboard.
WebXtra: One Wheel