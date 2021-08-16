East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nacogdoches ISD handling bus driver shortage with patience

Nacogdoches ISD is dealing with a bus driver shortage . (Source: KTRE Staff)
Nacogdoches ISD is dealing with a bus driver shortage . (Source: KTRE Staff)(KTRE Staff)
By Donna McCollum
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The “now hiring bus drivers” sign rarely comes down at the Nacogdoches ISD Transportation Center. Fortunately, for transportation director Stacy Lampkin, six news drivers will join a staff of 75.

“I’m one route short of a driver, and I have two drivers in the training portal for DPS, and if everything goes alright they’ll test on Sept. 15,” Lampkin said.

In the meantime, routes will be redrawn by Sharon Howard.

“If I combine an elementary and an elementary, the closest ones together and get them and combine them together.”

And it helps that Howard has driven those routes since 1999. Other longtime drivers are more likely to call it quits.

“They’re afraid because of health conditions,” Lampkin has noticed. “And so, they say, ‘I’m not going to take that chance. I would rather retire or stay home and be safe.”

Or go to work for other delivery services where other people aren’t around.

Sharon Howard isn’t concerned because of in-place precautions.

“Our drivers, they protect themselves. They wear their masks. They keep their busses sanitized. We’ll have the hand sanitizer that the kids will have as they’re getting on and off,” assured Howard.

Despite the extra cleaning, ridership is down in NISD, according to Lampkin. Pre-COVID there were 3,700 riders. Last year at this time, less than 1,000 had registered. Now, a week before school, 2500 are registered. Confidence is building, but slowly.

Drivers should be aware of school buses making their rounds in Nacogdoches. The first day of school there is next Monday.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith county investigators looking into stabbing that left one woman dead.
Smith County Sheriff’s investigators still trying to determine what led to fatal stabbing
UT Health East Texas hospital in Tyler
East Texas hospitals shift to ‘disaster documentation’ to allow nurses to spend more time caring for patients
Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won...
Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks
Shooting at Cheddar's
Woman shot in foot at Lufkin Cheddar’s restaurant
Traffic is down to one lane on SH 64 in Rusk County due to a two-vehicle wreck. (Source: KLTV...
SH 64 near old Gaston school in Rusk County down to 1 lane after 2-vehicle wreck

Latest News

Kilgore Safety Upgrade
Kilgore PD Public Safety Upgrade
One Wheel
One Wheel
Bus Driver Shortage
Nacogdoches ISD Bus Driver Shortage
Oldest Tiger
Oldest Tiger
Church Steeple
Church Steeple Lightning Strike