Monday’s Weather: Rain possible today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Not a bad start with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s this morning.  Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today and scattered showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon.  The clouds and the rain will keep temperatures below average.  Those that receive the rain will top out in the upper 80s.  Those that miss out on the rain will reach the lower 90s.  Expect the next few afternoons to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms as an unsettled weather pattern continues all week long.  Most mornings will be rain free, but the rain could reach some areas by the end of the school day.  Chances for rain get less and less by the end of the week with hot, humid conditions expected to return by the weekend.

