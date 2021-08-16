Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy, maybe even mostly sunny for some, skies today. Highs will range from the 80s to the low 90s depending on who sees more cloud cover and gets any rain today. Showers should keep some spots cooler, but rain chances are only at a 50% for today. This evening temps will be in the 70s and 80s, and overnight lows drop into the low/mid 70s. A few isolated showers could be possible overnight, but those chances are low.

Tuesday through Thursday will pretty much be a copy and paste forecast from today. Highs in the low 90s with isolated/scattered showers and partly cloudy skies. By Friday, rain chances go down to 20%, and stay that way for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 90s for both Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy skies. While rain chances for the weekend are low right now, we continue to monitor Tropical Depression Grace, as a northward shift in the forecast path could bring Grace closer to East Texas and increase our rain chances for the weekend.

