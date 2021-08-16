Mahomes says new Adidas shoe line is dream coming true

ST. JOSEPH, Missouri (KLTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes II is set to expand his business empire even further.

On Monday, Mahomes tweeted about the imminent release of his first signature shoe, the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX. The shoe will be produced by Adidas.

“I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid,” Mahomes wrote in his tweet. ‘Years in the making … this is just the beginning.

In the tweet, Mahomes said “Go time” is August 23.

According to an ESPN article, Mahomes has been steadily building his business empire.

He recently bought into the ownership of Sporting Kansas City, the city’s Major League Soccer franchise. Last summer, Mahomes became a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals. In addition, Mahomes is a partner in an investor group that recently announced that Whataburger franchises will be coming to Missouri and Kansas.

The Kansas City Chiefs will start their regular season on Sunday, September 12, with a home game against the Cleveland Browns.

In 2020, Mahomes led the team to its second Super Bowl appearance in two years. The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV by of score of 31 to 9.

During the 2020 season, Mahomes threw for 38 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a total of 4,740 yards, according to the Kansas City Chiefs website. He is entering his fifth year with the Chiefs.

