Jacksonville coach Wane Coleman has coached many members of McCown family

By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville football Wayne Coleman has coached many members of the McCown family. Of course, you can’t spell their name without inserting the word QB in it. The latest is Ryan.

“I coached Randy the first one. I coached Josh the second one, and I left when Luke was going into the 9th grade,” Coleman said. “Now, I’m back for Ryan be mine, the 4th one to come through. His little brother Brady and his cousin Jonah are also going to be out here on the field today. It’s crazy.

“So, you’re the McCown whisperer huh?” KLTV sports director Michael Coleman asked.

“I whisper a lot around the McCowns,” Coleman said with a laugh. “I don’t know if I’m the McCown whisperer.”

