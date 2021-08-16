East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Former Afghan advisor in Lufkin shares perspective

Jeff Mallory was an advisor to the ministry of defense and the president's office in...
Jeff Mallory was an advisor to the ministry of defense and the president's office in Afghanistan from 2014 to 2018(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As the Taliban retakes control of Afghanistan, it all but ends America’s 20 year presence, mostly the way it started.

“I think for the general public, largely Afghanistan has been off their radar and out of their vision for a number of years,” said Jeff Mallory, former advisor for the ministry of defense and the president’s office in Afghanistan. “Even today, talking to many people here in Lufkin, they say, ‘oh, I didn’t even realize we were still there.’”

Mallory has more familiarity with the subject than most. The former advisor for the ministry of defense is currently residing in Lufkin, and still keeps a close eye on the situation.

“On a day-to-day basis we met with the Afghan senior leadership and we discussed ways in which they could improve their operations, ways they could become self sufficient, and frustratingly, it rarely happened.”

Mallory says it’s not a good idea to personalize one’s involvement, but at the same time, he still is in communication with former colleagues who are on the run or in hiding in Afghanistan for fear of being killed. He feels that the exact details of the situation overseas are often misunderstood.

“People say, you know, ‘Gee, well don’t these people want to fight for their country?’ You have to understand that as an Afghan soldier you’re probably making only $200 a month. The problem is your commanding officers were probably taking half your pay.”

In light of recent events and drawing on his prior experience, Mallory paints a dire picture of what’s to come.

“You have an Afghanistan that will probably be the first narcos state in Asia, one that is in all likelihood going to become a home operating turf for multiple terrorist organizations, and one that is going to be of great danger to not only America but to the entire world.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith county investigators looking into stabbing that left one woman dead.
Smith County Sheriff’s investigators still trying to determine what led to fatal stabbing
UT Health East Texas hospital in Tyler
East Texas hospitals shift to ‘disaster documentation’ to allow nurses to spend more time caring for patients
Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won...
Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks
Shooting at Cheddar's
Woman shot in foot at Lufkin Cheddar’s restaurant
Traffic is down to one lane on SH 64 in Rusk County due to a two-vehicle wreck. (Source: KLTV...
SH 64 near old Gaston school in Rusk County down to 1 lane after 2-vehicle wreck

Latest News

Kilgore Safety Upgrade
Kilgore PD Public Safety Upgrade
One Wheel
One Wheel
Bus Driver Shortage
Nacogdoches ISD Bus Driver Shortage
Oldest Tiger
Oldest Tiger
Church Steeple
Church Steeple Lightning Strike