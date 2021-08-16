Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Afternoon and evening showers/thundershowers will remain in the forecast through much of this week. Lesser chances Friday and Saturday, then only a very small chance on Sunday and Monday. Some pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible as these areas of precipitation will be moving slowly or just drifting. Temperatures will be below seasonal averages as well due to the clouds and rain chances through Thursday. We will begin warming to near normal or even slightly above normal conditions this weekend. Tropical Storm Fred made landfall this afternoon along the Florida panhandle and will have no impacts on us here in ETX. Tropical Depression Grace will likely re-intensity over the next day or so, then head west toward the Yucatan Peninsula and then head for the eastern Mexican coast north of Tampico this weekend. Very few impacts to the state of Texas from Grace. More to come in the coming days. Have a great day.

