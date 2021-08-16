Central Texas woman waives arraignment, pleads not guilty to charges in Fort Hood soldier’s death

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cecily Aguilar, 23, who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dispose of the remains of slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen has waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty to charges in an 11-count indictment.

Aguilar was scheduled to appear in person for arraignment on Aug. 24 in U.S. District Court in Waco but opted last week to pass on the proceeding and enter the not guilty plea.

Aguilar is charged as an accessory after the fact in an 11-count superseding indictment handed up by a Waco federal grand jury in July.

The indictment charges one count of conspiracy to tamper with documents or proceedings; two counts of tampering with documents or proceedings; three counts of accessory after the fact; one count of destruction, alteration or falsification or records in a federal investigation, and four counts of false statement or representation.

Guillen was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22, 2020, in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

More than two months later, on June 30, 2020, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered remains later confirmed to be hers.

Aguilar was arrested after officers pulled over the van in which she was riding on June 30, 2020 on Fort Hood, not long after her boyfriend, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, 20, of Calumet City, Ill., shot himself to death as Killeen officers approached him.

Investigators believe Robinson killed Guillen and then dismembered and buried the remains with Aguilar’s help.

The new indictment alleges that Aguilar lied when she told investigations she and Robinson were in her apartment from late in the evening on April 22, 2020, through the early morning hours on April 23, 2020, when in fact the two “were at another location separating, tearing apart, destroying and concealing the body” of Vanessa Guillen.

The indictment alleges Aguilar bought cement to cover the burial sites.

The indictment also alleges Aguilar destroyed information in Robinson’s Google account with intent to impede the investigation but provided no further details.

Aguilar was originally named in a three-count indictment on July 14, 2020 charging she conspired with another to alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal any record, document and other object, including the body of V.G.,” that she did “corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal any record, document and other object, including the body of V.G., and did attempt to do so, with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding, and that she “did corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal any record, document and other object, including the body of V.G., and did attempt to do so, with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding.”

