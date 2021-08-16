Brownsboro City Council votes to make town ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During Monday’s meeting, the Brownsboro City Council voted 3 to 1 to pass an ordinance that would outlaw abortions and make the town a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

The item was No. 4 on the agenda for the meeting, and it officially made abortion illegal within Brosnboro’s city limits. It called for the city council to make various provisions and findings, provide for severability, and establish an effective date.

The ordinance states, “It shall be unlawful for any person to procure or perform an abortion of any type and at any stage of pregnancy in the City of Brownsboro, Texas.” It also says, “It shall be unlawful for any person to knowingly aid or abet an abortion that occurs n the City of Brownsboro.”

Back in May, Poynor, another Henderson County town, also became a sanctuary city for the unborn. Murchison has voted to become a sanctuary city for the unborn as well. Brownsboro is now the 39th city or town in the United States that has voted to become a sanctuary city for the unborn.

