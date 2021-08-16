A&M expert: “We need to be using every tool in our toolkit” to fight recent spread of COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “The best thing to do is follow our local public health guidance,” Texas A&M Pandemic and Biosecurity program Director Gerald Parker said. “Remember guidance is not a mandate, and our public health officials are trying to do everything we can to keep us as safe as possible in our community. So, even though it may not be a mandate, their guidance is really spot on and I think everything we can do to follow their guidance, it’s going to be important to keep on our children as safe as possible and to teach as safe as possible, as we re-enter the schools.”

Dr. Parker said on Monday that he wouldn’t be in favor of national or statewide mask mandates. However, he explained that doing away with mandates requires the public to listen to the advice of local health officials or healthcare providers. Parker explained that he’s concerned about the rising trend in Coronavirus hospitalizations. He said the current situation is even worse than either of the past two waves of COVID-19.

“Our healthcare staffing is lower today than it was back in the peak for a number of reasons,” Parker explained, “our hospitals need to be prepared.”

But Parker said the most important part of reducing the spread is getting everyone vaccinated. He said he believes the best way to do that is to shut down vaccine misinformation and encourage those who are still hesitant to seek out more information from sources they trust.

“Listen to sources you can trust,” Parker explained, “particularly people in your local community, your healthcare provider, and consider getting the vaccination if you’re eligible.”

