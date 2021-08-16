East Texas Now Business Break
Affidavit: Suspect in Lufkin Cheddar’s shooting claims she was assaulted

Nabrisha Handy (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
Nabrisha Handy (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The suspect in the shooting incident at the Cheddar’s restaurant in Lufkin police officers at the scene that she fired the shot at the victim’s feet because the other woman had assaulted her and was trying to attack her again, according to the affidavit.

Nabrisha Handy, 29, of Lufkin, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony deadly conduct - discharge of a firearm charge on Aug. 15. She was released from jail later that day after she posted bail on a bond amount of $10,000.

According to the affidavit, the shooting incident occurred Saturday at about 11:43 p.m. During an altercation at the Cheddar’s restaurant located on South Medford Drive, Handy allegedly displayed and shot a Taurus 9 mm in the direction of another woman’s feet.

“Handy stated to offices that she did this and advised it was because [the victim] had assaulted her and was attempting to come at her to assault her again,” the affidavit stated.

Lufkin PD officers found the spent 9 mm shell casing at the scene. They also found the flattened bullet, the affidavit stated. A piece of floor tile was chipped from the bullet’s impact.

Handy had the Taurus pistol in her purse, and the purse was on her person when LPD officers arrived on the scene and detained her, the affidavit stated.

Several members of the restaurant’s wait staff witnessed the shooting incident.

The victim was shot in the ankle/foot area, according to a previous KTRE story. The victim was treated and released from a local hospital after the incident.

Previous story: Lufkin police: 1 woman in custody in connection with shooting incident at Cheddar’s

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

