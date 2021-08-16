Affidavit: Chandler man admitted to downloading, storing child porn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After Henderson County authorities executed a search warrant on a Chandler man’s home on Aug. 12, the suspect allegedly admitted to investigators that he views pictures of nude children from the ages of 9 to 13 and stores them on his tablet.

William Robert Taylor, 66, is still being held in the Henderson County jail on a possession of child pornography charge. His bond amount has been set at $100,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigator who obtained the affidavit was forwarded a Cyber Tipline report on April 13. Employees with Google LLC observed child pornography on their infrastructure associated with a specific Texas-based e-mail address.

Through multiple search warrants and administrative subpoenas, the HCSO investigator learned that Taylor was the owner of the e-mail account and that he lives in the 100 block of Collin Drive in Chandler.

On Aug. 11, Judge McKee with the 329nd Judicial District Court issued a search warrant for Taylor’s residence. Authorities executed the search warrant the next day. While there, the HCSO investigator spoke to Taylor.

“Affiant interviewed the suspect, who told affiant that he has looked at and stored multiple images of child pornography on A Samsung tablet in the residence,” the affidavit stated. “The suspect told affiant that he views nude minor children from the ages of none to 13 and stores them on his tablet.”

Taylor also allegedly told the HCSO investigator that the last time had downloaded pictures of nude minor children was on Aug. 11.

According to the affidavit, the HCSO investigator viewed the images on Taylor’s tablet and confirmed they were images of child pornography.

