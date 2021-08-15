East Texas Now Business Break
Woman shot in foot at Lufkin Cheddar’s restaurant

Shooting at Cheddar's
Shooting at Cheddar's(Lufkin police)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT
From Lufkin police

LUFKIN, Texas - Lufkin Police officers are working an incident at Cheddars in which a woman was shot in the ankle during a disturbance.

The disturbance began in the bar around 9:35 p.m. between two women. One of the women involved shot the other in the ankle/foot area. We are still sorting out the details as to what exactly transpired between the women that led to the shooting.

The suspect has been detained and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The victim’s injury is not believed to be life threatening. She is being taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

