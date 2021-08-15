Tyler Legacy High School holds grand opening ceremony for newly renovated school

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Saturday night Tyler Legacy High School held a grand opening ceremony to open up the newly renovated school for the school year.

The ceremony was held outside the building despite the rain. This is also apart of the years long project that Tyler High School was apart of. The new school will have 100+ combined classrooms and labs, a lecture hall with 90 seat capacity and 750 capacity theatre to name a few. Seeing the facility all together meant the world for Legacy principal Dr. Kristen Walls.

“I saw the blueprints and I could kind of get a feel for what it might look like even when I picked some of the furniture and things back then but I never imagined as I walk down the halls there was almost tears,” said Walls. “So when you finally get there you actually see what it is and what a blessing it is for the students as it continues on for generations for the community of Tyler.”

