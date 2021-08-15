Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Sunday, East Texas! We’re starting our Sunday off on a muggy note with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few showers already developing across the area. Plenty of East Texans saw some good soaking rains throughout the day yesterday, but if you didn’t see much on Saturday then thankfully more scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day today as well. This is by no means a guarantee for everyone to get some rain, but it is the best shot at rain that we’ve had in a while so cross your fingers and you just may get a good soaking downpour to help out with the lawn. We’ll hold onto the scattered rain chances through Wednesday, then things get a little more spotty to round out the workweek. In addition to the beneficial rains, temperatures are also going to trend below average in the upper 80s to lower 90s Sunday - Tuesday. Once our skies begin to open up a bit more, rain chances start to dwindle and southerly winds return, bringing our temperatures back up into the middle 90s by next Thursday so be sure to enjoy the slightly cooler temperatures while they are here. Something else to mention in the weather world, Tropical Storm Grace is expected to cross into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday of next week. At that point there is a lot of uncertainty as to where the storm will head next, so please remain weather alert and continue to check for more updates on Grace.

