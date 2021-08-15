Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Afternoon showers and thunderstorms come to an end for the most part tonight, but a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out for the overnight hours. Monday morning lows will be around 72° with partly cloudy skies, and again an isolated shower possible. It will also be humid and I would not be surprised to see some patchy fog out there around sunrise. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, officially going with a forecast high of 91° for Monday. Rain chances will stick with us through the day, a 40% for the afternoon. Like Sunday, showers will be scattered.

Lower rain chances for the remainder of the work week, 20%-30% for the week after Monday. Highs will slowly warm back to normal/near normal. At this point, our average daily high is now on the decline as we close out the summer and head into the fall. Our normal high for today is 95°, by next Sunday, it is 94°. As of the 4pm update on Fred and Grace, Grace has become the system of greater concern for us. While Grace is a Tropical Depression this evening, it is expected to strength again to tropical storm status later in the week. The current forecast path carries Grace in the Gulf of Mexico and we’ll need to keep our eyes on the storm’s path as it could very well impact East Texas. Stay tuned for updates.

