Spread of COVID prompts Waskom ISD to close elementary campus Aug. 16 to 20

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Erring on the side of caution, Waskom ISD’s leadership has decided to close the district’s elementary campus from August 16 to 20 because of the number of staff members who are out with COVID.

“We feel this is the best decision to protect our students, staff, and community during this time,” a post on the Waskom ISD Facebook page stated. “I do apologize for the inconvenience this late notice may cause. The staff has contacted us throughout the weekend, and there is no way to staff our elementary school at this time. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we get through this period.”

The post encouraged Waskom ISD students, parents, and staff members to stay safe during the coming week.

According to the Facebook post, the Waskom Elementary School staff members will not be required to report to work next week. During the week, Waskom ISD will use the time to deep clean the elementary campus.

“Waskom Elementary will use the minutes in the calendar that we have banked to cover this time off,” the Facebook post stated. “However, if we have to close the elementary school again, the time will need to be made up during the school year or the start of summer.”

The Facebook post also stated that there will be no virtual learning at the elementary campus next week.

“The safety of ou Wildcats is the main focus at this time,” the Facebook post stated.

The post ended by saying that class will resume as normal next week at Waskom Middle School and Waskom High School.

